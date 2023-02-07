HARPREET BAJWA By

Express News Service

Will bring economy back on track: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a gathering has been dropping hints that some hard steps would be taken to bring the derailed economy on track, which is in debt of Rs 75,000 crore and added it will take about four years to bring financial system back on track. He urged people to cooperate with the government. Addressing a gathering at his home district Hamirpur, Sukhu said that the government was committed to fulfilling all promises by the Congress but it would take time. He further said that the government had implemented the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees.

Ex-MLAs told to return parking stickers

Former Punjab MLAs have been issued letters by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that the MLAs parking stickers issued to them should be returned back as they are being allegedly misused. These MLAs comprise around 90 former legislators including former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The letters to these former legislators state that the sticker issued to them when they were MLAs should be returned back within fifteen days after getting the letter to the watch and ward officer.

Mann may not attend Ravidas Shobha Yatra

With Jalandhar Lok sabha by-elections being held soon, the Aam Aadmi Party government is trying to make sure that the party wins these elections as it had lost the Sangrur by-polls last year. The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s program was finalised only about two days before the main function of Ravidas Shobha Yatra at Guru Ravidas Dham, therefore he did not attend this procession. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was the only one confirmed as the chief guest, thus the officers asked

the management to fit in CM Mann but they refused so as to not embarrass Channi.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com

