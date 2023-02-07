Home Nation

Chandigarh Diary | Will bring economy back on track: Sukhu

He further said that the government had implemented the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees. 

Published: 07th February 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By HARPREET BAJWA 
Express News Service

Will bring economy back on track: Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a gathering has been dropping hints that some hard steps would be taken to bring the derailed economy on track, which is in debt of Rs 75,000 crore and added it will take about four years to bring financial system back on track. He urged people to cooperate with the government.  Addressing a gathering at his home district Hamirpur, Sukhu said that the government was committed to fulfilling all promises by the Congress but it would take time. He further said that the government had implemented the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees. 

Ex-MLAs told to return parking stickers
Former Punjab MLAs have been issued letters by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that the MLAs parking stickers issued to them should be returned back as they are being allegedly misused. These MLAs comprise around 90 former legislators including former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.  The letters to these former legislators  state that the sticker issued to them when they were MLAs should be returned back within fifteen days after getting the letter to the watch and ward officer.

Mann may not attend Ravidas Shobha Yatra
With Jalandhar Lok sabha by-elections being held soon, the Aam Aadmi Party government is trying to make sure that the party wins these elections as it had lost the Sangrur by-polls last year. The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s program was finalised only about two days before the main function of Ravidas Shobha Yatra at Guru Ravidas Dham, therefore he did not attend this procession. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was the only one confirmed as the chief guest, thus the officers asked 
the management to fit in CM Mann but they refused so as to not embarrass Channi. 

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp