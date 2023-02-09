Grand alliance plans rally in Bihar’s Purnia on Feb 25

By Express News Service

PATNA: Grand alliance or mahagathbandhan will organise a mega rally in Bihar’s Purnia district on February 25, nearly five months after union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addressed a public meeting at the same venue.

The rally to be held in Rangbhumi maidan of district headquarters town will be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other senior leaders of mahagathbandhan, which comprised of seven parties.

At a joint press conference, RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha and Congress former state president Madan Mohan Jha said that workers of mahagathbandhan from half a dozen districts will participate in the rally.

The leaders will showcase their unity against BJP. “The Purnia rally will send a message to people who are trying to vitiate country’s atmosphere by spread communal hatred for political gains,” Jagadanand said.

Umesh Kushwaha said that ‘jumle ki sarkar’ will be ousted from power at the centre in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

