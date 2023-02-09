No provision for reservation in judiciary: Rijiju

Home Nation

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva asked if the government would consider the possibility of introducing a reservation policy in the appointment of judges.

Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday informed the Parliament that the existing policy does not provide for reservation in the judiciary but judges, especially collegium members, have been told to keep in mind sections of people who are not represented adequately while making their recommendations for appointments of judges.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "As per the existing policy and provision, there is no reservation in the Indian judiciary."

"However, I have already reminded all the honourable judges, especially the collegium members, to keep in mind while recommending the names to include members from backward communities, women and other categories which are not represented adequately in the Indian judiciary," he added.

Responding to a separate query on the pendency of cases in Gujarat, Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel said about 14,47,459 cases were pending so far in the state.

To another query on extending the panel of lawyers appointed by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) to provide free legal aid to those deprived of legal counsel, the minister said free legal aid is being provided to such people by NLSA, State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and at taluka level.

