Home Nation

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir for first time: Mines secretary

Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

Published: 10th February 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

For representational purposes (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The government on Thursday said lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

"For the first time, lithium reserves have been discovered and that too in Jammu and Kashmir," Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said.

Upon exploration by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), lithium reserves have been found in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the mines ministry had said that to strengthen the critical mineral supply chain for emerging technologies, the government was taking several proactive measures to secure minerals, including lithium, from Australia and Argentina.

Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Speaking at the 62nd Central Geological Programming board meeting here, Bharadwaj also said that whether it is a mobile phone or a solar panel, critical minerals are required everywhere.

In order to become self-reliant, it is very important for the country to find out critical minerals and also process it, he said.

He also said that if gold imports are reduced, then "we will become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lithium reserves Jammu and Kashmir EV batteries
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp