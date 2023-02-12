PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa

By PTI

DAUSA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed pride in dedicating the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the nation. He underlined that this is one of the most advanced expressways in the world which presents a grand picture of developing India.

According to PMO, "The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region."

It will be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hrs to 12 hrs. It will pass through six states - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

Delighted to be in Dausa, Rajasthan where key connectivity projects are being launched. These will greatly benefit citizens by reducing travel time. https://t.co/6noM2NH0oX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2023

The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the inauguration of a section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and various other projects, in Dausa (Photo | PTI)

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact on the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way to the economic transformation of the country.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link.

While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

