Home Nation

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function.

Published: 12th February 2023 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of a section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and various other projects, in Dausa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DAUSA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed pride in dedicating the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the nation. He underlined that this is one of the most advanced expressways in the world which presents a grand picture of developing India. 

According to PMO, "The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region."

It will be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hrs to 12 hrs. It will pass through six states - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. 

The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the inauguration of a section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and various other projects, in Dausa (Photo | PTI)

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact on the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way to the economic transformation of the country.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function.

ALSO READ | PM to open section of first wildlife-friendly Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link.

While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Delhi-Mumbai expressway Dausa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp