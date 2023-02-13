Home Nation

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till March 13

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition MPs insisted that the Chair allow the Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

Published: 13th February 2023 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till March 13 on Monday as Opposition parties disrupted the House, demanding revocation of the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and setting up of a JPC to probe allegations against the Adani Group.

The House, which was briefly adjourned in the morning, will now meet at 11 am on March 13 after recess.

When Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar permitted Kharge to speak, several members from the treasury benches started raising slogans.

However, Kharge's remarks were expunged by the chair. Opposition MPs too kept raising slogans.  Several of them trooped into the Well of the House.

Patil was suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget session for circulating an unauthorised video of house proceedings.

