Serving the poor is country’s first ‘yagya’: PM at Dayanand Jayanti

PM Modi with youngsters at the inauguration of year-long celebrations to mark 200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati in Delhi on Sunday | parveen negi

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the service of the poor, backward and downtrodden people has become the first ‘yagya’ for India in today’s times. Speaking after inaugurating the 200th Jayanti celebration of renowned 19th-century social reformer Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati in Delhi, the PM said, “Maharishi ji started a strong campaign against social ills like discrimination and untouchbility. And evils that were falsely attributed to religion were removed by Swamiji with the light of religion itself”. 

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s remark on the Maharishi, Modi said that the latter’s fight against exclusionary and exploitative social practices was the biggest contribution for equality in society. He said that 200 th birth anniversary of the Maharishi in the amrit-kaal has come with a scared inspiration to the people of country.

The PM claimed that the country is witnessing progress with non-discriminatory policies and efforts.
“Service of the poor, downtrodden and backward people is the first yagya for the country today,” the PM said citing the country’s progress. 

He also cited a definition of Maharishi’s definition of what a ‘realised person’ stands for. Quoting the Maharishi, the PM said, “A realised person is who gives more than he takes. India is leading the world in the quest of sustainable development”. He also said how Maharishi had replied to a British officer when he asked Maharishi to pray for the longevity of British rule. “Maharshi had said fearlessly to that British officer- ‘Independence is my soul and the voice of India”, the PM said. 

He also claimed that India is running on tracks of ‘virasat’ (heritage) and   ‘vikas’ (development) towards becoming again the ‘Shrestha Bharat ‘and ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat” with ‘Saab ka sath’ for ‘Saab ka Vikas’ through ‘Saab ka prayas’.

