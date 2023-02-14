Congress attacks Centre over Income Tax 'survey operation' at BBC offices

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC offices, saying while they are demanding a JPC on the Adani issue it is after the BBC.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

The Congress termed the I-T department's 'survey operations' at the BBC offices as an 'act of intimidation' and said the government was scared of criticism.

Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, "The I-T raid at BBC's offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism."

"We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer," he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).

"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC. Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi," Ramesh said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

(With Inputs from PTI, IANS)

