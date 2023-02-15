Investors confident of UP’s biz-friendly policies: Minister 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling upon the Opposition to join the efforts being made by the Yogi Adityanath government to take Uttar Pradesh towards accomplishing one trillion dollar economy, UP Minister of Industrial Development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said everyone should unite instead of spearheading misinformation against the government.

“For the holistic development of the state, everyone should come together. But leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will never understand it. He may have inherited a political legacy but that does not give him political acumen. People have rejected such forces,” Nandi told this daily.

Nandi, an industrialist himself, said the recently-concluded UP GIS-2023, which witnessed investment proposals worth `33.5 lakh crore and signing of over 19,000 MoUs, was a step towards making the state one trillion dollar economy.

“To accomplish the goal, CM Yogi met financial giants like Deloitte, KPMG, BCG, Grant Thronton and Invest India. He also drew a roadmap with ministers and bureaucrats. The bottlenecks were identified and the final thought of having such a summit cropped up,” Nandi added. During the summit, key investment proposals were received from Reliance Industries (Rs 75,000 crore), ABC Cleantech (Rs 50,000 crore), NTPC (Rs 42,000 crore), Unicorn Energy (Rs 40,000 crore), and Aditya Birla and Hindujas (Rs 25,000 crore each). The positive response was achieved due to several factors, Nandi said.

“Improvement in law and order has added to the investors’ confidence. They know that their investment will be safe now. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi, the golden period of UP has started,” he stated, mentioning factors such as the business-friendly policies.

LUCKNOW: Calling upon the Opposition to join the efforts being made by the Yogi Adityanath government to take Uttar Pradesh towards accomplishing one trillion dollar economy, UP Minister of Industrial Development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said everyone should unite instead of spearheading misinformation against the government. “For the holistic development of the state, everyone should come together. But leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will never understand it. He may have inherited a political legacy but that does not give him political acumen. People have rejected such forces,” Nandi told this daily. Nandi, an industrialist himself, said the recently-concluded UP GIS-2023, which witnessed investment proposals worth `33.5 lakh crore and signing of over 19,000 MoUs, was a step towards making the state one trillion dollar economy. “To accomplish the goal, CM Yogi met financial giants like Deloitte, KPMG, BCG, Grant Thronton and Invest India. He also drew a roadmap with ministers and bureaucrats. The bottlenecks were identified and the final thought of having such a summit cropped up,” Nandi added. During the summit, key investment proposals were received from Reliance Industries (Rs 75,000 crore), ABC Cleantech (Rs 50,000 crore), NTPC (Rs 42,000 crore), Unicorn Energy (Rs 40,000 crore), and Aditya Birla and Hindujas (Rs 25,000 crore each). The positive response was achieved due to several factors, Nandi said. “Improvement in law and order has added to the investors’ confidence. They know that their investment will be safe now. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi, the golden period of UP has started,” he stated, mentioning factors such as the business-friendly policies.