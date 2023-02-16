Home Nation

48% tourism budget spent during pandemic: Govt

The Union ministry’s reply was in response to a remark made by the committee in its report.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ongoing assessment of Swadesh Darshan Scheme (SDS) and suspension of global media publicity due to the coronavirus pandemic resulted in lower budget spending in 2021-22, the ministry of tourism has informed the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture.

The Union ministry’s reply was in response to a remark made by the committee in its report. The panel noted that only 47.7 per cent of the total allocation was spent in 10 months of the financial year. “Pursuant to the recommendations of the Committee, suitable instructions were given to the programme divisions of the ministry to apply due diligence while projecting budgetary requirements.

The ministry is closely monitoring the expenditure status periodically at the highest level,” read the ministry’s reply quoted in the submission made pursuant to the 338th report of the panel submitted in Rajya Sabha in December.

In the ministry’s report, the standing committee had noted “substantial underutilisation” of the budget allocation during 2021-22. The committee observed that a resource-constrained country like India cannot afford to keep a vast chunk of its resources locked up, surrendering it towards the end of the financial year. 

As a result it recommended that realistic projection of fund requirements should be given utmost priority at the highest level of the ministry. The ministry must also pay attention to streamlining its monitoring mechanism and ensure optimal deployment and utilisation of its financial resources, the ministry’s report said. The committee further suggested that steps are taken to ensure greater fiscal prudence and see to it that unspent budgetary provisions are surrendered timely in future. 

However, the tourism ministry submitted that there were several reasons which led to reduced expenditure during the first two quarters of the financial year 2021-22.  “The pandemic situation was still prevailing in the country and the implementation of various schemes of the ministry was severely affected. Further, the Swadesh Darshan Scheme was under review by the government and no new projects were sanctioned during the year,” the tourism ministry said.

“The global media publicity was not carried out due to the pandemic situation and ban on operation of international commercial flights resulting in lack of international tourism,” the ministry further said. 
On timely surrender of the unspent budgetary provisions, the ministry said that it had taken some time since it required a systematic review of the allocation to be made to each scheme or components of a scheme and non-scheme activities in view of the reduced allocation.

“However, as per the recommendation of the committee, the ministry would certainly make all efforts to intimate the technical surrender at the earliest,” the ministry said in its reply in Parliament.

‘Media engagement also nil during pandemic’
“The global media publicity was not carried out due to the pandemic situation and ban on operation of international commercial flights resulting in lack of international tourism,” the ministry of tourism said. On timely surrender of the unspent budgetary provisions, the ministry said that it had taken some time since it required a systematic review of the allocation to be made to each scheme or components of a scheme and non-scheme activities in view of the reduced allocation.

Pandemic hurt tourism 

  • Only 47.7% of total allocation spent in 10 months of 2021-22 financial year, the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture noted in its report
  •  A resource-constrained country like India cannot keep a vast chunk of its resources locked up, surrendering it later, the panel said
  •  Tourism ministry said the reduced spending was due to the Covid-19 pandemic that affected implementation of various programmes. Also, since Swadesh Darshan Scheme was under review by the government, no new projects were sanctioned

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swadesh Darshan Scheme SDS coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp