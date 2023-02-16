Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, including option to buy 370 aircraft: Official 

Home Nation

Published: 16th February 2023 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India has placed orders for 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing, including options to purchase additional 370 aircraft, a senior airline official said on Thursday.

In a LinkedIn post, Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline's aircraft order.

According to him, this order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process.

"The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," he said.

TAGS
Air India Airbus Boeing
