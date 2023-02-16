Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh CM to babus: Speed up land acquisition compensation

Sukhu directed the district administrations, “Settle all the compensation cases to avoid inconvenience to the people.” 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed on the earlier disbursement of the land acquisition compensation while reviewing various National Highways projects with the senior officers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department. He also said to accelerate work on four lane projects.

Sukhu directed the district administrations, “Settle all the compensation cases to avoid inconvenience to the people.” Reviewing the road projects, the officers of NHAI were advised to construct roads with futuristic approach, focusing on building tunnels and bridges for easing traffic congestion and saving time. 

Sukhu said that the State Government is working to provide the world class infrastructure to facilitate the commuters and it would also facilitate the tourists visiting the State.  He said that to ensure time bound sanctions in FRA and FCA cases, the State Government has set up a committee. under the Chairmanship of concerned Deputy Commissioner.

