Home Nation

KFC will not have any exclusive rights in the word 'Chicken': Delhi HC

The order said the use of “ZINGER” in conjunction with “CHICKEN” does not draw an instant connection with the kind of goods/ services and may at best, be considered suggestive.

Published: 16th February 2023 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

KFC outlet, Kentucky Fried Chicken

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has clarified that American fast food restaurant chain KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) will not have any exclusive rights in the word 'Chicken' while dealing with its application for registration of trademark 'Chicken Zinger.'

With the clarification, the single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula asked the Trademark Registry to consider KFC's application in Class 29 that deals with the registration of marks for meat, fish, poultry, and game products.

The court was hearing the plea by the popular food outlet against December 2018 orders passed by the senior examiner, wherein the registration was denied under the Trademark Act noting that the mark 'CHICKEN ZINGER' is "descriptive of characteristics of the goods or services to which it is applied."

Notably, 'Chicken Zinger' has registration under trademark Class 30, which pertaining to auxiliaries that improve the flavour of food. Products like coffee, tea, sugar, namkeen, chocolate, rice, flour, cereals, bread, honey, salt, spices, ice, sauces, etc. are all included in this section.

KFC is also having registrations of other trademarks including Zinger, Hot Zinger, Paneer Zinger, Zinger Festival and Tower Zinger.  

It was observed by the court that  the subject mark comprises of two words – “CHICKEN” and “ZINGER”. The dictionary meaning of “ZINGER” is “a thing outstandingly good of its kind” or “a wisecrack; punch line” or “a surprise question; an unexpected turn of events”.

The order said the use of “ZINGER” in conjunction with “CHICKEN” does not draw an instant connection with the kind of goods/ services and may at best, be considered suggestive.

Further, Appellant (KFC) holds registration of the word marks “ZINGER” and “PANEER ZINGER” in class 29 itself, it was noted.

The order also stated that “Objection under Section 9(1)(b) of the Act seems to be based on the use of the word “CHICKEN”, over which, Appellant cannot have any exclusivity and no such claim is being asserted.

In its order, the court also set aside the 2018 orders and asked

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KFC Delhi High Court Chicken Zinger
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp