Collegium should consciously appoint judges committed to Constitution: Legal academician 

By Online Desk

Renowned legal academician Dr Mohan Gopal expressed concern about appointment of judges with political bias. He urged the collegium to protect the institution by consciously appointing judges committed to the Constitution alone.

"I believe that what is going on is packing the judiciary to overthrow the Constitution," he said while addressing a seminar organised by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR).

According to a report carried by Live Law, Mohan Gopal said, "Our Constitutional project and vision is in conflict with the vision and the values of the Oligarchy that runs this country. It is an oligarchy because most of the power is in the hands of only four communities. So there is no countervailing force except the Constitution. In many countries including Pakistan, the constitutional mission reflects the oligarchy. There is no real conflict between the oligarch in the Constitution. But here, the Constitution deliberately by introducing democracy, equality, liberty, dignity, socialism, secularism - is directly challenging the world view and the philosophy of the ruling oligarchy."

"We must protect the collegium system because it's our best hope for now. The collegium must consciously choose and put on the bench those who are committed to protect the constitutional mission against this subversive attack which is taking place. The collegium, to strengthen the judiciary, must diversify. Religion, caste, gender, economic class- we want to have a rainbow judiciary, where everyone feels that this is our judiciary," he further added.

Renowned legal academician Dr Mohan Gopal expressed concern about appointment of judges with political bias. He urged the collegium to protect the institution by consciously appointing judges committed to the Constitution alone. "I believe that what is going on is packing the judiciary to overthrow the Constitution," he said while addressing a seminar organised by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR). According to a report carried by Live Law, Mohan Gopal said, "Our Constitutional project and vision is in conflict with the vision and the values of the Oligarchy that runs this country. It is an oligarchy because most of the power is in the hands of only four communities. So there is no countervailing force except the Constitution. In many countries including Pakistan, the constitutional mission reflects the oligarchy. There is no real conflict between the oligarch in the Constitution. But here, the Constitution deliberately by introducing democracy, equality, liberty, dignity, socialism, secularism - is directly challenging the world view and the philosophy of the ruling oligarchy." "We must protect the collegium system because it's our best hope for now. The collegium must consciously choose and put on the bench those who are committed to protect the constitutional mission against this subversive attack which is taking place. The collegium, to strengthen the judiciary, must diversify. Religion, caste, gender, economic class- we want to have a rainbow judiciary, where everyone feels that this is our judiciary," he further added.