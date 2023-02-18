Uddhav calls ECI as slave of BJP, says 'no more democracy left'

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the blow by the elections commission of India (ECI) for denying him the right over his father’s party and symbol, Uddhav Thackeray said ECI has worked as a slave of the ruling party and the country is now marching towards dictatorship.

Uddhav Thackeray said that if the elections commission of India was preplanning its decisions in favour of rival factions of Shiv Sena, then why did they do the farce of asking them to submit the affidavits and documents and taking the hearing as well?

“Before the elections commission order that was uploaded on Friday evening, the BJP leader and union minister and even the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra were boastfully claiming that the ECI will give the order on Shinde’s side. How did these BJP leaders know the order before the ECI decision? It shows that all institutions are manipulated and misused by the BJP. ECI is behaving like slaves and eating the cow dung on the order of their political bosses,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

He said they had requested ECI not to pass its final order till the Supreme Court passes its final order over the disqualifications of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs.

“But ECI seems to be in a hurry. What pressure they had I do not know. The byelections are going on, and the election code of conduct is in force till the ECI hurriedly passes the order and declares it. It is very unfortunate that one after another institutions that were earlier called independent institutions are destroyed and made stools in the hand of BJP. The entire world is watching what is happening in India,” Thackeray said.

He further added India has been celebrating the 75th year of independence but what is happening in the country is quite shameful.

“There is no more democracy left. Everything is taken under control by hook or crook. The Indian judiciary is the last ray of hope in our country. India Gandhi at least declared the emergency, she was candid in her conduct, but here without declaring the emergency, all acts of emergency are followed and implemented. But we will go to the people’s court and hope for their support. We will build the Shiv Sena like my father did in the 1960s,” he said.

He also criticized Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde by calling him a thief. “Today ECI has recognized the thief as king, but they should understand the thief will remain thief only even though he has called the king. We will bounce back. People of Maharashtra will take revenge for the ECI order,” he added.

