Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves SC against EC decision

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has approached SC against ECIs order of allotting Shiv Sena’s name & symbol to Eknath Shinde.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi although on Monday attempted to make an unscheduled mentioning before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud. Refusing to grant urgent mentioning, CJI DY Chandrachud asked him to mention the same on Tuesday.

“Sorry Mr.Singhvi .You have to come under the mentioning list. Come tomorrow. The rule is applicable to all”, CJI said.

ECI on Friday while allowing Shinde faction to use party’s name & symbol “bow & arrow” had relied on the test of majority in the legislative assembly. The apex poll body had noted that outcome of the majority in the legislative wing reflected clearly qualitative superiority in Shinde’s favour.

ECI while highlighting importance of “internal party democracy” had said that, “The requirement for a written constitution of political parties and an undertaking to the effect that such Constitution adheres to the norms of democracy prescribed in the Constitution of India is meant to promote inner party democracy. The need for such democratic organisational structure of a political parties often realise not in the heydays but when an internal dispute arises."

Shinde faction on Saturday had filed a caveat in top court wherein they had urged SC to not pass any “ex parte orders” without hearing it.

