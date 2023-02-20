Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves SC against EC decision

The Election Commission on Friday had recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it.

Published: 20th February 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray left empty-handed. (File Photo)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has approached SC against ECIs order of allotting Shiv Sena’s name & symbol to Eknath Shinde. 

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi although on Monday attempted to make an unscheduled mentioning before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud. Refusing to grant urgent mentioning, CJI DY Chandrachud asked him to mention the same on Tuesday. 

“Sorry Mr.Singhvi .You have to come under the mentioning list. Come tomorrow. The rule is applicable to all”, CJI said. 

ECI on Friday while allowing Shinde faction to use party’s name & symbol “bow & arrow” had relied on the test of majority in the legislative assembly. The apex poll body had noted that outcome of the majority in the legislative wing reflected clearly qualitative superiority in Shinde’s favour. 

ECI while highlighting importance of “internal party democracy” had said that, “The requirement for a written constitution of political parties and an undertaking to the effect that such Constitution adheres to the norms of democracy prescribed in the Constitution of India is meant to promote inner party democracy. The need for such democratic organisational structure of a political parties often realise not in the heydays but when an internal dispute arises."

Shinde faction on Saturday had filed a caveat in top court wherein they had urged SC to not pass any “ex parte orders” without hearing it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp