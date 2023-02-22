Home Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: HC orders Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh to victims' kin

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons and injuring 56 others.

Published: 22nd February 2023 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Morbi bridge collapse

Search and rescue work on at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed Clock manufacturing firm Oreva Group, the company which maintained the Morbi suspension bridge that collapsed killing 135 people, to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to the kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt asked the company to pay the interim compensation.

The court ordered that every injured person should be paid interim compensation of Rs two lakh.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons and injuring 56 others.

On Tuesday, Oreva Group had made an offer before the high court to pay an 'interim' compensation totalling Rs 5 crore to the kin of those who lost their lives and people left injured when a British-era suspension bridge collapsed in October last year.

The court had, however, said the compensation offered by the company was not "just".

Oreva Group, led by its MD Jaysukh Patel, was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the bridge with a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the state government citing several lapses on the part of the firm.

