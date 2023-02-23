Swearing-in of Fadnavis, Ajit in ’19 helped revoke Prez rule in Maha: Pawar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP boss Sharad Pawar has gone along with the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that he had blessed the early morning swearing-in of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as CM and deputy CM respectively on November 23, 2019. However, that was meant only to revoke the President’s rule in the state and pave the way for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Pawar unveiled the “master stroke.”

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) supported Pawar’s statement. “The President’s rule was gone within 24 minutes.” Raut said, “Pawar has spoken the truth and he is grateful to both Fadnavis and Ajit, which helped to bring the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.”

Raut said had we requested the erstwhile Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Kosyari to revoke the Central rule, he would have ignored it like he did with the appointment of 12 MLCs through the governor quota. “The BJP has to take 100 births to understand Sharad Pawar and his politics,” said Raut.

He said had Pawar not taken the initiative, the BJP would have used Central agencies and other machinery to break the MVA and form their government. Fadnavis responded by saying that Pawar should also speak about why the President’s rule was imposed in the state.

He said that the NCP chief has spoken only the half-truth. “If he speaks about why the Central rule was imposed, that will connect the many missing dots and people will understand the whole truth,” said the senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Wednesday said the Election Commission is supposed to treat everyone equally, but the way the dispute between two rival factions of the Shiv Sena was handled showed how it can be misused.

