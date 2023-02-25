Home Nation

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi said she is happy that her innings as the president of the Congress party ended with the "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Published: 25th February 2023 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAVA RAIPUR: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the BJP government on Saturday, accusing it of "fuelling the fire of hatred" and "viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals".

She urged the Congress workers to tackle the current regime with vigour and reach out to people to convey the party's message.

Addressing the party's 85th plenary session here, Gandhi accused the government of causing economic ruin by favouring a particular businessman, making a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a controversy involving the business empire of industrialist Gautam Adani.

She said in this crucial time, every Congress worker bears a special responsibility towards the party and the country.

Gandhi said the Congress is not just a political party but it reflects the voices of people of all religions, castes and genders. She asserted that the party will fulfil the dreams of all of them.

"This is a particularly challenging time for the Congress and the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have captured every institution.

"The BJP is fuelling the fire of hatred and viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals," she alleged.

The former Congress chief also alleged that the government's actions show contempt for the values enshrined in the Constitution.

"The situation today reminds me of the time when I first entered Parliament," she said.

Gandhi urged the Congress workers to achieve the goal of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We must tackle this regime with vigour. We must reach out to people and convey our message with clarity. We must be ready to put aside our personal ambitions," she said.

Gandhi also said she is happy that her innings as the president of the Congress party ended with the "Bharat Jodo Yatra". 

