Foreigners, overseas Indians & NRIs eligible for CUET UG 2023: UGC

Published: 25th February 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign candidates, Non-Resident Indians (NRI), and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) students can also apply for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

“Foreign candidates, NRI, OCI candidates can also apply for CUET (UG) – 2023 and they can also appear in any of the 24 cities outside India,” Prof Kumar told this newspaper. He said in the online application form, candidates need to select nationality in the dropdown either Indian, OCI, NRI or foreign categories. 

However, all foreign, NRI, OCI candidates are advised to visit the website of the University, Institution, Organization. The National Testing Agency has initiated the process of inviting online application forms for CUET-UG 2023 as per the February 9, public notice.

“The seats for foreign nationals in UG and PG programmes is 25 per cent supernumerary seats. For PhD, each faculty member can take two additional students above the limit prescribed by UGC,” he said. The UGC also has informed all the universities through “Guidelines for Admission and Supernumerary seats of International Students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes in Higher Educational Institutions in India” dated September 30, 2022, that Higher Educational Institutions may adopt a transparent admission process for admitting international students.

The University and other institutions may have different policies regarding admission for foreign candidates, NRI and OCI candidates. “These candidates are required to check the policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations, and preferences of the respective University/ Institution/ Organization websites,” said Kumar.

The second edition of the exam is being conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities under the Union Education Ministry, and participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges under the ministry and UGC.

For overseas Indians

25 per cent supernumerary seats – additionally for foreign nationals in UG and PG programmes 

Two additional foreign students under each faculty member in PhD programmes

From 13 to 24: Last year, CUET UG was held in 13 foreign centres. This time, the National Testing Agency has increased the number of foreign centres to 24

547 cities this year - National-level entrance exam will be held in 547 cities in India

Overseas centres include, Australia, USA, UAE, Russia, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, Vietnam, Nigeria, Hong Kong and Brazil

