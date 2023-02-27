G20 should remain economic forum, not intrude into security sphere: Russia

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The G20 should remain an economic forum and not intrude into the security sphere, as was unanimously confirmed at its last year's summit on November 15-16 in Bali, said the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), reacting on the G20 Finance Ministers meet that concluded without issuing a joint statement in Bengaluru.

"We will continue to promote fulfilment by the G20 of the functions entrusted to it on a mutually beneficial and depoliticized basis. The results of the meeting never received an agreed status and were released only as a statement by the chairman, and not as a joint work. Russia and China expressed a resolute protest in this regard. Many other delegations also experienced serious disappointment with such ultimatum actions by the United States and its allies, which continue to sow enmity and hatred," according to Russian MFA.

Russia has alleged that the activities of the G20 were destabilized by the collective West and used in an anti-Russian and purely confrontational manner.

"Our opponents, primarily the United States, the EU and the G7, continue their paranoid attempts to isolate Russia and shift the blame for the provoked problems in the area of international security and the global economy onto it," they added.

Russia has also said that during the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting, a wide range of demanded measures was agreed upon, designed to give an additional impetus to the global economy and financial markets. A significant contribution was made to these efforts by our country, BRICS partners and developing countries.

"We note the constructive role of the Indian Presidency, which strove for a fair consideration of the interests and positions of all countries. The balanced approaches formulated in this context create a good foundation for responding to modern challenges in the area of global finance and related sectors, including support for economic growth and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," they added.

