MP CM joins 40k tribals in Halma Utsav

BHOPAL: Halma — the Bhil tribe tradition of working together selflessly to help those in need without expecting anything in return – has immensely helped in environment and water conservation efforts in Jhabua district and will be expanded in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday. “The Halma tradition will be expanded to entire MP for water, soil and environment protection,” Chouhan said while addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day Halma Utsav and the 21-days long BJP government’s state-wide Vikas Yatra at a hillock on Hathi Pawa hill range in Jhabua district of western MP. Earlier in the day, the MP CM flew in a helicopter to Jhabua district and came out of the copter with Gaiti (pick-axe) on shoulder to join around 40,000 tribal volunteers in the Gaiti Yatra and Halma. “Halma teaches us that work should be made easy by combining the resources of the government with people,” Chouhan said.