J&K: Kashmiri Pandit bank guard's killer eliminated in Pulwama encounter

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the ultra killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces has been identified as the killer of Sharma.

Published: 28th February 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 03:01 PM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Police, on Tuesday, said a TRF (The Resistance Front) militant involved in the recent killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was killed in an encounter in Awantipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

A police official said a search operation was launched by troops at Padgampora area of Pulwama in the early hours today after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. He said during the search operation, an encounter took place in which a local TRF militant was killed. 

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar identified the slain militant as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama. The killer of Pandit Sanjay Sharma has been neutralized, he said. 

"Aqib was an A category militant and was initially working with Hizbul Mujahideen, but was now working with TRF," the ADGP said.

ALSO READ| Kashmiri Pandit bank guard shot dead by terrorists cremated in J&K's Pulwama

Militants on Sunday morning shot dead Sanjay Sharma, a father of three, at Achen village in Pulwama while he was on way to a local market. His killing had evoked strong condemnation. The locals of the area also strongly condemned the killing and made all arrangements for the cremation of the body of Sanjay.

