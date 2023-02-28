Pawan Khera’s interim bail extended

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim protection to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera against whom multiple FIRs have been registered over his remark on PM Narendra Modi till the next date of listing.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also granted states of Assam and UP wherein FIRs have been lodged against him under sections 153 A, 500, 504, 505 (2) of IPC for referring the PM as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi” time to file their counter.

On Thursday, the SC had directed Dwarka court to grant him interim bail. Pursuant to SCs direction, Khera on being produced was granted interim bail by Dwarka court. Khera was detained at Delhi airport on Thursday by Assam police.

