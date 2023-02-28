Sonrise in J&K: Azad’s son joins dad’s party

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: There has been another son-rise in Jammu and Kashmir politics with former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad’s son Saddam Nabi Azad plunging to politics and joining his father’s party.

Saddam, 41, attended the DPAP’s youth convention at Nageen Club in Srinagar. The function was chaired by his father Ghulam Nabi Azad and many top leaders of the party were present during the youth interaction programme.

It was his first public appearance and formal joining of politics, DPAP spokesman Salman Nizami said. Saddam is a businessman and pursued his studies in England. He is the eldest of two siblings. His younger sister Sofiya Nabi Azad has studied journalism and there is a possibility that since she belongs to a political family, she may also join active politics in future.

“I am glad to see my son Saddam Azad actively joining politics. I hope he lives upto people’s expectations,” tweeted Azad after his son’s formal joining into politics. DPAP General Secretary R S Chib said that given his exposure and vision, Saddam would be a guiding force for the youth. “We are looking forward to his contribution.”

DPAP spokesman Salman Nizami said Saddam was already working behind the scenes to improve the party's functioning. “But now he has decided formally to join and engage in active politics. He has a vision, mission and energy to share with people in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Asked whether Saddam would be given any responsibility in the party, Nizami said, “Since our party was launched last year, he was involved in media and management. Now that he has joined active politics, he will be attending party functions and given more responsibility.”

He said Kashmir needs educated youth and Saddam will talk of youth. “He has learnt a lot from Azad sahab and his joining the politics will have an impact on the party. He wants to work for the welfare of the people and complete the unfinished work of his father” Saddam has joined a long list of political heirs in Jammu and Kashmir.

