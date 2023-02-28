Home Nation

Sonrise in J&K: Azad’s son joins dad’s party

Saddam, 41, attended the DPAP’s youth convention at Nageen Club in Srinagar. The function was chaired by his father Ghulam Nabi Azad and many top leaders of the party were present.

Published: 28th February 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.(File Photo | PTI)

Former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.(File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  There has been another son-rise in Jammu and Kashmir politics with former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad’s son Saddam Nabi Azad plunging to politics and joining his father’s party.

Saddam, 41, attended the DPAP’s youth convention at Nageen Club in Srinagar. The function was chaired by his father Ghulam Nabi Azad and many top leaders of the party were present during the youth interaction programme.

It was his first public appearance and formal joining of politics, DPAP spokesman Salman Nizami said. Saddam is a businessman and pursued his studies in England.  He is the eldest of two siblings. His younger sister Sofiya Nabi Azad has studied journalism and there is a possibility that since she belongs to a political family, she may also join active politics in future.

“I am glad to see my son Saddam Azad actively joining politics. I hope he lives upto people’s expectations,” tweeted Azad after his son’s formal joining into politics. DPAP General Secretary R S Chib said that given his exposure and vision, Saddam would be a guiding force for the youth. “We are looking forward to his contribution.”

DPAP spokesman Salman Nizami said Saddam was already working behind the scenes to improve the party's functioning. “But now he has decided formally to join and engage in active politics. He has a vision, mission and energy to share with people in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Asked whether Saddam would be given any responsibility in the party, Nizami said, “Since our party was launched last year, he was involved in media and management. Now that he has joined active politics, he will be attending party functions and given more responsibility.”

He said Kashmir needs educated youth and Saddam will talk of youth. “He has learnt a lot from Azad sahab and his joining the politics will have an impact on the party. He wants to work for the welfare of the people and complete the unfinished work of his father” Saddam has joined a long list of political heirs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad DPAP
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp