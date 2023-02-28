Whatever happening is not good for democracy: Soren on Sisodia’s arrest

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Supporting Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called his arrest as disappointing, disheartening and an attempt to attack and suppress voices of democratically elected state governments. The arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Shri @msisodia’ is disappointing & disheartening. This is yet another brazen attempt to attack and suppress voices of democratically elected state governments which are working hard for people especially the marginalised and their issues,” said Soren through his twitter account. The arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Shri @msisodia’ is disappointing & disheartening. This is yet another brazen attempt to attack and suppress voices of democratically elected state governments which are working hard for people especially the marginalised and their issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) February 27, 2023 While talking to the media persons after the inaugural session of budget session of Jharkhand Assembly, Soren said that there is nothing much to say on the issue as the entire nations is watching and realizing what is happening in the country. “But, I definitely would say that whatever is happening is not good for the democracy,” said Soren. प्रेस-मीडिया के प्रतिनिधियों से वार्ता करते मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/425yB55blR — IPRD Jharkhand (@prdjharkhand) February 27, 2023 Notably, Soren himself was questioned by Enforcement Directorate on November 17, 2022 in connection with a 1000 crore illegal mining scam. He has continuously been alleging the BJP led central government of targeting the non-BJP ruled states. Meanwhile, Soren once again has sparked controversy by advising the tribals to bury their hard earned money inside their home rather than depositing it in banks as banks are continuously running in losses. Though, Soren had said this during his poll meeting in Ramgarh on February 22, but it was made viral on Sunday. “Biggest financial scam in the country has been committed in Modi government and the economy has almost collapsed; nobody knows which bank will declare itself as bankrupt. I have been telling poor farmers and labourers to bury their money under the ground but never deposit them in banks as in the given situation, you never know that when they will disappear with your hard earned money,” said Soren. Our forefathers used to hide their money inside the rice-sacks and under the clothes in the boxes; at least they got it what they used to keep there, but you will get nothing if you deposit in banks, he added.