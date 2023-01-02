Home Nation

11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, no casualties or severe injuries to the passengers have been reported as of now.

Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 11 coaches of Suryanagari Express (12480, Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur) derailed between the Rajkiawas – Bomadra section of Jodhpur division in the wee hours of Monday.

North Western Railway's Chief spokesperson Shashi Kiran said to TNIE that there have been no casualties, 20 passengers who suffered minor injuries were immediately shifted to a first aid hospital.

Rail traffic has been impacted due to the incident. According to the initial official information received from the ministry of railways, 12 trains have been diverted from their originating stations while the two trains were cancelled.

RAJASTHAN TRAIN DERAILMENT - HELPLINE NUMBERS

The railways have issued helpline numbers in the wake of the accident.

For Jodhpur: 0291-2654979(1072), 0291-2654993(1072) 0291-2624125, 02912431646, 

For Pali Marwar: 0293-2250324,

Passengers and families can also contact -138, 1072 for information.

Railways has arranged buses for stranded passengers to help them reach their destinations.

