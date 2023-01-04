Gujarat govt and Centre are trying to hide crimes-against-women data: Congress

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, saying the government of India and the government of Gujarat are hiding the statistics of crimes against women. The figures given by the BJP government in the Lok Sabha for 'crime against women' and figures provided by Gujarat Government in the assembly have major differences for the same time periods.

Congress said the BJP government has said in Lok Sabha that 35 cases of gang rape have been reported in Gujarat in the last two years, while in the Gujarat Assembly, the government has said that 61 cases of gang rape have been reported in the last two years.

According to the statistics of the state government given in the Gujarat assembly, there were 3796 incidents of rape in Gujarat in the years 2020 and 2021. While according to the statistics of the central government, there were 1075 incidents of rape in the same two years in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Parthiv Kathvadiya said, "A comparison of both data for the same two years 2020 and 2021, indicates that there was a difference of 2721 incidents of rape and 26 incidents of gang rape between data given by state government and central government respectively in the state assembly and Lok Sabha."

As per the figures tabled in the Assembly in March, Ahmedabad district tops in the number of rape and gang rape cases. The district has reported 729 rape cases and 16 cases of gang rape in the past two years. Ahmedabad is followed by Surat which reported 508 cases of rape and 5 cases of gang rape. The third district reporting the highest cases of rape and gang rape is Vadodara with 183 rape cases and four cases of gang rape.

