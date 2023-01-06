Waste management network in states will save water: PM

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that a wider network of waste management should be created in every state to ensure that none of the rivers or water bodies is polluted due to external factors. Addressing the country’s first All India Water Ministers’ Conference on ‘Water Vision’ via video-conferencing on Thursday from here, the PM asked the ministers to adopt innovative ways to educate the people on the importance of water conservation right from the schools to various societal levels.

“There is a need to let the Nextgen be educated and care about the water conservation and management,” said the PM, adding that India has adopted world’s first of its kind initiative for water management and conservation through a scheme called “Amrit Sarovar”.

He said that more than 25,000 Amrit Sarovars have so far been made in the country in a bid to educate the people on water conservation. He said that 75 Amrit Sarovars are being created in every district and so far 25,000 Amrit Sarovars have been built.

Underlining the significance of a mass participation for water conservation, the PM said that the governments’ attempts alone cannot be successful unless the people’s participations happen. The Prime Minister said the subject of water comes under the control of states under our constitutional system and it is their efforts that will go a long way in achieving the collective goals of the country. “Water Vision@2047 is an important dimension of the journey of Amrit Kaal for the next 25 years,” Modi said.

The maximum work under the MGNREGA scheme should be done on water, he said, calling for spreading awareness among people for its conservation. Water is most consumed in sectors such as industry and farming, and awareness should be spread among them, he said while advocating crop diversity and natural farming.

Noting that success does not come from the efforts of the government alone, the Prime Minister drew attention to the role of public and social organisations and civil societies and asked for their maximum participation in campaigns related to water conservation.

He went on to explain that promoting public participation does not reduce the accountability of the government and does not mean putting all the responsibility on the people. The biggest advantage of public participation is public awareness about efforts being put into a campaign and the money being spent, Modi said. The all-India water ministers’ meet on the theme ‘Water Vision@2047’ brings together key policy makers to discuss “ways to harness water resources for sustainable development”, the government has said.

WORDS ON WATER

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has generated a consciousness among the public to keep public places clean and conserve water

India has adopted world’s first of its kind initiative for water conservation through a scheme called “Amrit Sarovar”

75 Amrit-Sarovars are being created in every district and so far 25000 Amrit Sarovars have been built

