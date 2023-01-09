Home Nation

India does not believe in hierarchical conception of world order: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The defence minister said India's self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with its partner countries.

Published: 09th January 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Ambassadors' Conference, in New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Ambassadors' Conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's national efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither isolationist nor are they just meant for the country alone, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday at a conclave of ambassadors.

He also said that India does not believe in a hierarchical conception of a world order where a few countries are considered superior to others.

"India's international relations are guided by the very essence of human equality and dignity," the minister said at the conclave to brief ambassadors about upcoming Aero India, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition.

It will be held in Bengaluru next month.

"We do not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state, and so, when we partner any nation, it is on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect," Singh added.

The defence minister said India's self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with its partner countries.

"Our national efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither isolationist, nor are they just meant for India alone," he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aero India Rajnath Singh Make in India
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp