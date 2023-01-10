Pravasis brand ambassadors of India abroad: PM Modi

By Express News Service

INDORE: Terming the vast base of Indian Diaspora as ‘Rashtradoot’ and brand ambassadors of India across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the People of Indian Origin and Non-Resident Indians on Monday to comprehensively narrate India’s growth story to the world.

“Today the whole world is keenly watching India, following rapid strides made by the country in all spheres of development. The world wants to know about India’s speed, scale and future and India’s increasing power is bound to rise further in coming times.

"The curiosity of the world to know more about India is bound to grow further. You’ve greater responsibility to tell the world about India. Having comprehensive information about India will help you in telling the world about our country’s increasing capabilities in a better manner. I urge you to have updated information about India’s advancements in various spheres along with the existing knowledge about our culture and spiritualism,” Modi said while inaugurating the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at the jam packed venue in Indore.

He added, “We’re rendering opportunities to our Generation Next who were born and brought up abroad to connect with their roots in India. It’s the responsibility of all of us to tell them about India and showcase their land of origin. These youths with modern vision and strong bonding with traditions will resultantly acquaint the world more effectively about the new and future India.”

