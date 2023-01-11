TN Governor skipped text approved by government, violated constitutional principle: CPM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Tuesday disapproved of the ‘unseemly actions’ of the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for skipping portions of the address to the assembly prepared by the state government. A press statement issued on behalf of the Politburo by the party said,

“In doing what he did, governor Ravi has brazenly violated the constitutional principle that the government should act as the voice of the elected state government and the long-established convention that he reads out the complete text of the address prepared by the state government. It is now clear that portions of the text of the address which he preferred to skip were approved by him beforehand.”

The tussle between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan hit a new low on Monday as the governor skipped portions of the government-prepared customary address in the Assembly and Chief Minister M K Stalin piloted a resolution to exclude from the House records whatever he spoke outside the state-drafted speech.

Following Ravi’s address, Stalin expressed regret about the governor skipping certain portions of the prepared address. The chief minister moved a resolution and it was adopted Ravi left the House immediately.

