Home Nation

TN Governor skipped text approved by government, violated constitutional principle: CPM

Following Ravi’s address, Stalin expressed regret on the governor skipping certain portions from the prepared address.

Published: 11th January 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Tuesday disapproved of the ‘unseemly actions’ of the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for skipping portions of the address to the assembly prepared by the state government. A press statement issued on behalf of the Politburo by the party said,

“In doing what he did, governor Ravi has brazenly violated the constitutional principle that the government should act as the voice of the elected state government and the long-established convention that he reads out the complete text of the address prepared by the state government. It is now clear that portions of the text of the address which he preferred to skip were approved by him beforehand.”

The tussle between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan hit a new low on Monday as the governor skipped portions of the government-prepared customary address in the Assembly and Chief Minister M K Stalin piloted a resolution to exclude from the House records whatever he spoke outside the state-drafted speech.

Following Ravi’s address, Stalin expressed regret about the governor skipping certain portions of the prepared address. The chief minister moved a resolution and it was adopted Ravi left the House immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi TN Governor DMK Stalin 
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp