Army maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC: Army Chief

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in order to tackle any contingency in the border areas said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Indian Army Day parade at Govindaswamy Ground in Bengaluru.

General Pande said, “In the northern border areas, the situation has been normal and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency.”

With the evolving situation along the Northern Borders with China the Indian Army took several steps to improve capability development, force restructuring and training. Expressing confidence of winning next wars he said that the Army has further strengthened its preparations for future wars.

“With combined efforts of local administration, other agencies and military there have been improvements in infrastructure development.”

Tensions between the PLA and Indian Prevails along the 3,488 km long LAC with China.

Talking about the Line of Control with the Pakistan Army Chief there has been a decrease in the ceasefire violations. Indian Army and Pakistan Army had in February 2022 announced reiteration of ceasefire understanding along the line of control in western borders.

However, he reiterated that the terror infrastructure still remains across the borders. “Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there.”

Speaking about the use of drones in the recent past and using them to drop weapons and drugs along the international borders in Jammu and Punjab, he said steps have been taken to counter them.

“Attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs through drones in the international boundary sector in Jammu and Punjab continue. Counter-drone jammers and other equipment have been brought into use against such activities.”

“Improvements have been seen in the areas inside J&K. The local population has rejected violence, and welcoming positive challenges, enthusiastically participated in all government initiatives.”

Talking about the modernisation of the force Gen Pande stated that the Indian Army would be moving towards technology driven force from manpower intensive so that better utilisation of human resources could be done.

It is for the first time that the annual Army Day parade is held outside the national capital Delhi.

