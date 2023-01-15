Home Nation

BJP governments never imposed any ban on media organisations: Rajnath Singh

Hitting out at the Congress, the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the entire history of the grand old party is "replete with incidents of violation of all kinds of freedoms".

Published: 15th January 2023 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday said those alleging violation of press freedom forget that the governments of the saffron party had "never imposed any ban" on any media organisation, "nor curtailed" anyone's right to free speech.

Whereas the Congress government had even amended the Constitution to curb free speech, he said while referring to the amendment of Article 19 in 1951.

Speaking at a conclave organised by RSS-linked weekly "Panchjanya", Singh said a debate has again started in the country regarding freedom of expression.

"The interesting thing is that those who allege the violation of media freedom today forget that whether it is Atalji's (former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) government or (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji's government, they never imposed any ban on any media house, nor curtailed anyone's right to free speech and expression in any manner," he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the entire history of the grand old party is "replete with incidents of violation of all kinds of freedoms".

"The Congress government had even amended the Constitution to curb free speech. People who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others," he said.

Singh also underlined that the media is the fourth pillar of democracy and its freedom is "very important for a strong and vibrant democracy".

Talking about the bans and restrictions imposed on "Panchjanya" in the past, the defence minister said the repeated crackdown on the weekly associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was not only an "attack on nationalistic journalism but also a complete violation of freedom of expression".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Rajnath Singh Congress RSS Panchjanya PM Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp