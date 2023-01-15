Modernisation through self-reliance will be our new mantra: Army Chief Manoj Pande

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: "Our aim is to move from a manpower-intensive army to a technologically driven army. Continuous efforts are being made to transform ourselves into a modern, self-reliant, technologically driven and battle-worthy force. Modernisation through self-reliance will be our new mantra", said Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande. He was speaking at the first army day celebrations held here in Bengaluru on Sunday that took off with pomp and style. This is the first time the army parade is held outside Delhi.

Mentioning that the Indian Army has consistently faced challenges relating to security with determination and has ensured the security of the borders with vigour, Pande said "Situation in the northern border areas has been normal. Through established protocols and existing border mechanisms, necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace. At Line of Actual Control (LAC), a strong defence posture is maintained and we are fully prepared to deal with any contingency."

There has been a significant reduction in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LOC) in western border areas and the security situation in the North-Eastern regions has witnessed marked improvement, he said.

In the interior areas of J&K, progressive improvement has been observed but many proxy terrorist organizations have adopted new tactics of targeted killings to give themselves visibility, Pande added.

On the army parade being held in Bengaluru, Pande said "Army Day is celebrated to commemorate Field Marshal KM Carriappa taking command of the Indian Army. He belongs to this state and this makes the occasion even more special".

Earlier, Army General Pande laid a wreath at the Madras Engineering War Memorial as a tribute to the ones who sacrificed their lives which was followed by a parade of eight contingents. The ASC motorcycle display team 'Tornadoes' enthralled the audience with their dare-devil stunts. Scintillating 'combat free fall' by paratroopers was a special attraction.

