Home Nation

Maintaining strong defence posture on LAC: Army Chief

With the evolving situation along northern borders with China, the Army has taken several steps to improve capability development, force restructuring and training.

Published: 16th January 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has a word with Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, on the 75th Army Day, at ASC Centre in Bengaluru on Sunday | nagaraja gadekal

By Mayank Singh and Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU:  The Indian Army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to tackle any contingency in border areas, said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Sunday on the 75th Indian Army Day parade at Govindaswamy Ground in Bengaluru.

“In northern border areas, the situation has been normal and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency,” Gen Pande.

With the evolving situation along northern borders with China, the Army has taken several steps to improve capability development, force restructuring and training. Expressing confidence that India could win next wars, he said the Army has further strengthened its preparedness for future wars. “Our aim is to move from a manpower-intensive army to a technologically driven army. Continuous efforts are being made to transform ourselves into a modern, self-reliant, technologically driven and battle-worthy force. Modernisation through self-reliance will be our new mantra,” Gen Pande said.

“With combined efforts of local administration, other agencies and military there have been improvements in infrastructure development,” he said. Talking about the Line of Control, the Army chief said there has been a decrease in the ceasefire violations along the border. The Indian and Pakistan armies in February 2022 announced reiteration of ceasefire understanding along the LoC, he added. However, he reiterated that the terror infrastructure still remains across the border. “Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there.” 

‘Kashmiris welcome change’

On the use of drones in the recent past to drop weapons and drugs along the international border in Jammu and Punjab, he said, “Counter-drone jammers and other equipment have been brought into use against such activities.”

In interior areas of Jammu and Kashmir, progressive improvement has been observed but many proxy terrorist organisations have adopted new tactics of targeted killings to give themselves visibility, Pande added. “The local population has rejected violence and welcomed positive challenges by enthusiastically participating in all government initiatives,” he added. It is for the first time that the annual Army Day parade is held outside the national capital Delhi.

Indian Army must be future-ready: Rajnath
Addressing the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ programme organised as part of the 75th Army Day celebrations on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set a target for the Indian Army to be  future-ready by working on its strategies, tactics and policies, keeping future challenges in mind. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army LAC COAS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp