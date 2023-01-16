Home Nation

Massive Gujarat victory signals Modi’s win in 2024 elections: Shah

Shah made the remarks while addressing the public during the inauguration of various development projects in Gandhinagar.

Published: 16th January 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Gujarat State India Scout Guide Association’s training centre and accommodation in Ahmedabad on Sunday | express

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Gujarat Assembly election results have given the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. He also attacked the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, saying, “This time, the Congress people came with a new look, and some new people from Delhi also came, but the BJP won with a thumping majority.”

Shah made the remarks while addressing the public during the inauguration of various development projects in Gandhinagar. He added: “The Gujarat Assembly election has not only been important for the state but it has also significantly delivered the message from Kashmir to Kanyakumari that PM Modi will be the PM in 2024 as well,” he said.

Shah also thanked the voters of Gandhinagar and said, “The seat of Gandhinagar north was not BJP’s, but now you all have voted for the BJP. Hence it is my responsibility to complete all the works of this constituency.”

In the recent Assembly elections in 2022 in the home state of Modi and Shah, the BJP broke previous records of electoral performance. The Congress finished a distant second with 17 seats while AAP, the new electoral entrant in Gujarat, won five seats, and the Samajwadi Party won a lone seat.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Army Day, Shah also paid tribute to the defence personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. “Indian Army is synonymous with courage. Numerous Army personnel have sacrificed their lives to protect our borders, our flag, motherland and people. On Army Day, I offer my shradhhanjali to all the known and unknown Army personnel who have sacrificed their lives,” he said.

