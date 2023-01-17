Must win all state polls in 2023: Nadda

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that the party wants to win all the nine state elections slated to be held in 2023 before the bigger battle next year.

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are slated to go to polls this year. “Our josh (enthusiasm) is high under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have to fight and win the Assembly elections in all the states in 2023,” Nadda said on the first day of the party’s two-day national executive meeting here, urging party members to work hard for the crucial polls.

Modi, Union ministers including Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and other senior party leaders attended the key meeting. Modi will address the gathering on Tuesday outlining the party’s strategy for the future.

Briefing reporters on Nadda’s closed-door address, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party president highlighted India’s performance and growing global acceptance under Modi’s leadership. “India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy and the second-largest manufacturer of smart phones. About 95% of mobile phones used in the country are now made in India,” Prasad quoted Nadda as saying.

Lauding India’s progress under Modi, Nadda highlighted that the country is the third-largest manufacturer in the auto sector while the highway being built every day has risen to 37 km from 12 km during the UPA regime. Ahead of the national council meet, the BJP held a grand road show led by PM Modi in Delhi with enthused party workers and supporters hitting the roads to greet Modi.

Call on Nadda’s extension today

The national executive meeting is likely take a call on Tuesday on extending Nadda’s tenure till the LS elections are over

