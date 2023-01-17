No meetings, processions allowed on issues involving contempt of court rule: Calcutta HC

By PTI

KOLKATA: A three-judge special bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that no meetings, processions be held or placards be displayed at any place inside the court premises and anywhere outside till it is seized of the issues involving contempt of court proceedings over protests outside Justice Rajasekhar Mantha's court.

Some advocates and other persons had resorted to protests outside Justice Mantha's courtroom on January 9 over some orders passed by him.

Derogatory posters were also seen pasted on walls outside his residence in Jodhpur Park area in south Kolkata on the same day.

The bench directed the Kolkata Police commissioner to file a report before it mentioning who placed the orders for printing the posters, the persons who pasted them, and the printer's name.

The bench, comprising justices T S Sivagnanam, I P Mukerji and Chitta Ranjan Dash, directed that the Suo Motu contempt rule issued by Justice Mantha will be taken up for hearing again on February 2.

Considering the gravity of the issues concerned, Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava formed the special bench on January 12 to hear the Suo Motu rule of contempt issued by Justice Mantha on January 10.

Registrar general Chaitali Chatterjee produced before the court a letter from the assistant commissioner of police (High Court), addressed to her, which was given in reply to a communication to the ACP seeking CCTV footage and photos of January 9, 10 and 11 in front of Justice Mantha's courtroom.

The letter, CCTV footage and photos were submitted to the court.

Maintaining that the proceedings before it is that of criminal contempt, the bench said, a certificate of authenticity has to be given by the police authority as per provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Evidence Act.

The court directed the issuance of notice to the commissioner of Kolkata Police, the ACP (High Court) and the officer in-charge of Lake police station, within the precincts of which the Jodhpur Park residence of Justice Mantha is situated.

The Lake police station officer in-charge was directed to submit all records before the police commissioner for him to comply with the directions of the court.

The bench said it requires the assistance of the Bar Council of India, Bar Council of West Bengal, Bar Association of Calcutta High Court, Bar Library Club and the Incorporated Law Society of the high court in the matter.

Holding that name or names of alleged contemnors are required for the proceedings to advance in this matter, the court said that it will await the appearances of all the stakeholders and by then the police can give the certificate as per the IT Act and the Evidence Act.

The bench also noted that one person has submitted to the registrar general the names of 12 people who were allegedly present in front of Justice Mantha's courtroom on January 9.

A Bar Council of India-appointed fact-finding team to look into the alleged indecent incident outside the court of Justice Mantha met the registrar general of the high court and the president of the Bar Association here over the issue on Monday.

The three-member committee did not divulge the outcome of the meetings to the media stating that the issue of alleged unruly protests in front of the court of Justice Mantha on January 9 was sub judice since a Suo Motu contempt rule over it is pending a hearing.

Issuing the rule of contempt against some advocates and other persons who allegedly blocked his courtroom and locked it from outside and also pasted derogatory posters outside his residence, Justice Mantha said that the acts amount to interference in the administration of justice.

