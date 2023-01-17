Home Nation

Replace ‘rajniti’ with ‘social principles’ for greater outreach: PM Modi

The prime minister said India's best era is coming and the party should dedicate itself to the country's development and turn "Amrit Kaal" into "Kartavya Kaal."

Published: 17th January 2023 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the second day of the BJP National Executive Meeting, at NDMC Convention Center, in New Delhi, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The upshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s more-than an- hour-long speech on the concluding day of the two-day BJP National Executive Committee’s brainstorming on Tuesday was his fervent appeal to the party to build ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.’

The PM told party leaders to convert the ongoing ‘Amrit Kaal’ (golden year) into ‘mehnat-kaal’ (era of hard work) and herald an era of ‘samajik-niti’ (social principles) in place of ‘ rajniti ’ (politics ) through wider outreach connecting the people on the ground. “India’s best time is on the horizon,” said the PM while delivering the valedictory speech.

He described the BJP as a social movement, saying BJP was no longer a mere political movement. “It is a social movement. Therefore, we must herald an era of ‘samajikniti’ in place of only ‘rajniti,’”, Modi said, emphasizing the need for mainstreaming of border villages and strengthening the party’s reach across villages and booths.

Maharashtra deputy CM and member of the party’s parliamentary committee Devendra Fadnavis shared what the PM spoke at the meeting. “The PM asked the party leaders to move in top gear to reach out to the people,” said Fadnavis. “Around 400 days are left for the Lok Sabha polls, so meet people not only for votes but for bringing more and more changes for them”, Fadnavis quoted the PM. Modi told the meeting that leaders should reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as the Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, without electoral consideration.

The PM’s meeting with former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, who is an influential leader of the Lingayatas sparked speculation about a political churning likely to take place in the state ahead of the assembly polls. Sources said the PMYediyurappa meeting lasted around 15 minutes. “Not much is known about what happened in the meeting, but the buzz is about the wider role of Yediyurappa within the organisation ahead of the polls this year,” said a senior party functionary.

Yediyurappa was recently elevated to the party’s apex decision-making body. He has been working actively across the state after being included in the parliamentary committee. The BJP has launched Mission South for both assembly and LS elections. The party’s prime focus is on retaining power in Karnataka. The strategy expected to be adopted for Karnataka with Yediyurappa as a major participant will be crucial for the other state polls this year followed by the general election next year.

