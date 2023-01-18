Home Nation

Double-faced BJP says something during elections, does something else after polls: Mamata in Meghalaya

Assembly polls will be held in Meghalaya on February 27, and results on March 2.

Published: 18th January 2023 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 04:10 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP, dubbing the saffron party as 'double-faced', which says something at the time of elections and does something else after polls.

Addressing a public meeting in North Garo Hills district in poll-bound Meghalaya, Banerjee asserted that her Trinamool Congress is the only party that can provide better governance in the northeastern state, as it fulfils the dreams of the people.

"BJP is double-faced, it says something during elections and does something else after that. The BJP government at the Centre only gives money to states ruled by the saffron party," she said, urging people to vote for the TMC.

Assembly polls are due in Meghalaya in February-March.

"TMC is the only party that can provide better governance, as it fulfils the dreams of the youth, women, students and farmers. We want a government for the people, by the people and of the people in Meghalaya," Banerjee said.

