Farmers need to shift from rice to millet cultivation to reduce high water consumption: Amitabh Kant

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers need to shift from rice to millet cultivation to reduce high water consumption, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said, adding that only millets should be given in the Centre's flagship Poshan Abhiyan.

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Kant said millets are nutritious and rich in micronutrients, particularly protein, and the challenge is to push the consumption of millets to a higher level in India.

"India needs to move away more and more from rice and wheat cultivation, and produce and export more and more millets. Cultivation of millets will also help save water," he said.

Kant noted that the private sector needs to play a key role in making millet the superfood of India.

"All Poshan Abhiyan schemes should only give millets," former Niti Aayog CEO said.

ALSO READ | Supporting Millet Mission, this Chhattisgarh cafe sells healthy cereal-based dishes

In 2018, the Centre launched its flagship programme, the Poshan (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) Abhiyaan to draw national attention to and take action against malnutrition in a mission mode.

Also, speaking at the event, Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said that millets are the traditional food of India and can be grown in very difficult regions also.

"We are also looking at an international audience to sell our millet-based products. Recently, 5-6 Indian companies exhibited their millet-based products in an exhibition in Brussels," he said.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao said that the ministry of health has written to states, saying millets should be served in jails also.

Rao said millets melas will be organised in 100 cities.

"We have planned to start health clubs in schools also," he added.

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers need to shift from rice to millet cultivation to reduce high water consumption, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said, adding that only millets should be given in the Centre's flagship Poshan Abhiyan. Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Kant said millets are nutritious and rich in micronutrients, particularly protein, and the challenge is to push the consumption of millets to a higher level in India. "India needs to move away more and more from rice and wheat cultivation, and produce and export more and more millets. Cultivation of millets will also help save water," he said. Kant noted that the private sector needs to play a key role in making millet the superfood of India. "All Poshan Abhiyan schemes should only give millets," former Niti Aayog CEO said. ALSO READ | Supporting Millet Mission, this Chhattisgarh cafe sells healthy cereal-based dishes In 2018, the Centre launched its flagship programme, the Poshan (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) Abhiyaan to draw national attention to and take action against malnutrition in a mission mode. Also, speaking at the event, Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said that millets are the traditional food of India and can be grown in very difficult regions also. "We are also looking at an international audience to sell our millet-based products. Recently, 5-6 Indian companies exhibited their millet-based products in an exhibition in Brussels," he said. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao said that the ministry of health has written to states, saying millets should be served in jails also. Rao said millets melas will be organised in 100 cities. "We have planned to start health clubs in schools also," he added.