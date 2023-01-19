Nadda kicks off West Bengal panchayat election campaign, slams Mamata

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Kicking off the campaign ahead of the panchayat elections, BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday lambasted West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee accusing her party of misappropriating Centre’s fund and urged the Bengal voters to bring the saffron camp in power, be it in the rural polls or Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is giving money for your state. But didi (Mamata) your party leaders are filling up their pockets by misappropriating it. Corruption is everywhere in Bengal. Didi what have you done to this state? If action is taken against your corrupt leaders, you start criticising Modiji. The people of the state have only way out which is bringing the BJP in power, be it panchayat elections or Lok Sabha polls in 2024," said Nadda while addressing a rally at Bathuadahari in Nadia district.

After pausing the fund under the scheme since December 2021 citing irregularities, the Centre recently approved a fund of Rs 13,000 crore for building up 11.34 lakh homes for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

Highlighting Modi’s credit for India’s shining face globally, Nadda explained why the people of Bengal bring the BJP in power. "You have experienced misrule by the Congress, the CPI(M) and the TMC. Now time has come to enjoy BJP’s governance. Make sure that the BJP will win the Krishnagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2024," he said.

Nadda visited the ISKCON temple in Nabadwip and offered prayer before arriving at the rally venue. He also held a meeting with BJP leaders of Nadia district.

Nadda’s remark on the issue of alleged corruption by TMC leaders using central fund came at a time when the state witnessing protests by poor people alleging the ruling party’s satraps availed the PMAY scheme, which is meant for poor people, despite living in palatial houses.

"Extortion, atrocities and corruption by TMC in everywhere. The Centre is sending money for PMAY and MGNREGA schemes. Modiji is giving money for constructing toilets. Didi your party is not even sparing the poor people who deserve a toilet at their home," Nadda hit out at Mamata.

The BJP leaders of Bengal, however, was disappointed as Nadda did not mention a single word about the implementation of contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a promise that was made by the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and Assembly polls two years ago.

Since Nadia district is dominated by Matuas, a Hindu religious sect comprising refugees from Bangladesh, saffron camp’s Bengal functionaries were hopeful that Nadda will assure CAA to retain the vote bank of Matuas, who had extended support to the party in the two previous elections.

"We won three Lok Sabha seats and many Assembly constituencies dominated by Matuas. It was possible because of our promise to implement the CAA. We were hopeful that Naddaji will throw light on it," said a BJP leader present at the rally.

