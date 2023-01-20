Ahmedabad Diary: CR Patil tipped as UP BJP state in-charge

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

CR Patil tipped as UP BJP state in-charge

After the two-day BJP national executive meeting, the party has made preparations for changes in the organisation in many states. At the same time, the name of state BJP President CR Patil is doing the rounds for the state-in-charge of UP BJP. Patil has worked as in charge of PM Modi’s Banaras seat since 2014 and has experience working in the northern state. Earlier Union Home minister Amit Shah and Gujarat’s former Home Minister Gordhan Zadfia had also worked as In-charge of UP. On the other hand, some BJP leaders claim that Patil can be made a minister in the expansion of BJP’s central cabinet and after that, can be entrusted with the responsibility of an important state.

Senior Cong leader lobbies for daughter

A senior Congress leader close to Rahul Gandhi in Delhi has started lobbying for his daughter to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Assembly elections from Sabarkantha district of tribal area of Gujarat. On the condition of anonymity, a Congress leader says, “This particular leader who once fought and won twice from Sabarkantha recently got Tushar Chaudhary the ticket from Khedbrahma seat and made him win.” After winning twice from Sabarkantha, this leader had lost the third time and couldn’t win then. Hence, after 10 years, he has set up his daughter this time as he wants to work in Delhi with Rahul.

LoP post for Congress?Jury is still out

Weeks after Gujarat assembly results were declared, the Congress appointed the former Gujarat unit chief and Anklav MLA Amit Chavda as the Congress Legislative Party Leader. Shailesh Parmar, MLA from Danilimda, will be the Deputy Leader in the Gujarat House. However, BJP sources indicate that the party is not in the mood accept the Congress choice, as the party does not have 10% of its MLAs in the 182-member Assembly. Sources say the government is preparing to bring an ordinance in the assembly session starting February to deny Congress the status of main opposition party legally.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com

