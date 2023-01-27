Rahul cancels walk on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal after security breach

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to cancel his walk on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after a security breach.

“Quite a large crowd had gathered in Banihal after the tunnel and we were looking forward to walking on Bharat Jodo Yatra. But unfortunately, the police arrangement completely collapsed and the policemen who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen,” Rahul told media persons in Anantnag today.

After the security breach, he said his security detail was uncomfortable with him walking further in the yatra. “So I had to cancel my walk but other yatris did the walk,” he said.

Rahul and other yatris of the Bharat Jodo Yatra were supposed to travel 16 km on foot today from Banihal.

AICC in-charge Rajni Patil tweeted that the JK administration "failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Shri Rahul Gandhi. Security lapses indicate unfair and unprepared attitude of the UT administration," Patil said.

“It is important that the police manage the crowd so that we can do the yatra. The administration should guarantee the police's role. It (the security breach) should not happen tomorrow and the day after. It is very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending,” Rahul said.

The Yatra has entered Kashmir today. The yatra will culminate in Srinagar on January 30.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said while Rahul could walk hardly four kilometres, other yatris travelled 16 km of the yatra today.

ALSO READ | Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at changing India's situation, not to improve Rahul's image: Omar Abdullah

“The security lapse, which happened today, is very unfortunate. Talks are going on between Rahul Gandhi’s security team and administration so that these things are not repeated tomorrow or day after tomorrow,” he said.

"The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Banihal, Kashmir. Who ordered this? The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse and take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said on Twitter.

"Due to security reasons, we had to stop the yatra temporarily as there was crowd mismanagement along the yatra route approved by the security apparatus," a senior Congress leader said.

He said while people had turned up in numbers to show their affection for Rahul Gandhi, there were apprehensions regarding the security of the Congress leader as "people are coming too close to him."

However, because of security mismanagement, Rahul's security did not allow him to walk and he rode his car to the venue of the march's night halt at Khanabal, the Congress leader added.

(With inputs from PTI)

