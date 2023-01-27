Home Nation

Six years on, SC asks CBI to probe death of MBBS student in UP

Taking into consideration contradictory reports by two investigation agencies in UP about unnatural death of an MBBS student in 2017, SC has directed CBI to conduct further investigation. 

Published: 27th January 2023

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking into consideration contradictory reports by two investigation agencies in UP about unnatural death of an MBBS student in 2017, SC has directed CBI to conduct further investigation. 
A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia in their order said, “A young girl child has died an unnatural death while pursuing medical studies and two investigating agencies have given reports, one in the form of charge-sheet arraigning two individuals as accused and the other filing closure report.

As there appears to be contradiction in the two reports filed by the two investigating agencies and also considering the nature of these cases, we are of the opinion that further investigation ought to be undertaken by CBI and the two investigating agencies shall assist the CBI in this regard.”

The bench also directed the probe agency to file a report in court pursuant to conclusion of investigation. 
Court’s order came in a plea which was filed by a father of the girl student. He had lodged FIR and consequently two persons were also arraigned as accused for committing offences u/s 306 (abetment to suicide) & 201 of IPC. The investigation was handed over to crime investigation division CBCID – another investigating wing of the State police.

