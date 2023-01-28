Two IAF fighter crafts crash in jungles of Madhya Pradesh, two pilots eject safely

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/ NEW DELHI: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircrafts, including a Mirage-2000 and a Sukhoi Su-30MKI, which were on routine exercise flying sorties crashed in the jungles of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning.

As per latest updates from the ground in Morena district, while one of the crashed aircraft plunged in the rocky jungles of Pahargarh (80 km from Morena district HQ), the other plane has crashed in neighbouring Rajasthan possibly.

While two pilots ejected in time and are reported safe, one pilot is feared to have died in the crash, official sources in Morena district told TNIE.

Both the fighter aircrafts had taken off from the Gwalior Airbase in adjoining Gwalior district and were possibly were on their way back when the mishap happened.

An IAF helicopter has reportedly already flown to the crash site to rush the two injured pilots for medical treatment.

As per the Defence Ministry sources, “The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of the two IAF aircrafts. The defence minister has enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely.” Court of enquiry has been launched to ascertain the facts behind the crash, said the sources.

BHOPAL/ NEW DELHI: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircrafts, including a Mirage-2000 and a Sukhoi Su-30MKI, which were on routine exercise flying sorties crashed in the jungles of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. As per latest updates from the ground in Morena district, while one of the crashed aircraft plunged in the rocky jungles of Pahargarh (80 km from Morena district HQ), the other plane has crashed in neighbouring Rajasthan possibly. While two pilots ejected in time and are reported safe, one pilot is feared to have died in the crash, official sources in Morena district told TNIE. Both the fighter aircrafts had taken off from the Gwalior Airbase in adjoining Gwalior district and were possibly were on their way back when the mishap happened. An IAF helicopter has reportedly already flown to the crash site to rush the two injured pilots for medical treatment. As per the Defence Ministry sources, “The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of the two IAF aircrafts. The defence minister has enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely.” Court of enquiry has been launched to ascertain the facts behind the crash, said the sources.