Home Nation

Two IAF fighter crafts crash in jungles of Madhya Pradesh, two pilots eject safely

Both the fighter aircrafts had taken off from the Gwalior Airbase in adjoining Gwalior district and were possibly were on their way back when the mishap happened.

Published: 28th January 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

People gather near the wreckage of a crashed aircraft, in Bharatpur distric. (Photo | PTI)

People gather near the wreckage of a crashed aircraft, in Bharatpur distric. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/ NEW DELHI: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircrafts, including a Mirage-2000 and a Sukhoi Su-30MKI, which were on routine exercise flying sorties crashed in the jungles of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning.

As per latest updates from the ground in Morena district, while one of the crashed aircraft plunged in the rocky jungles of Pahargarh (80 km from Morena district HQ), the other plane has crashed in neighbouring Rajasthan possibly.

While two pilots ejected in time and are reported safe, one pilot is feared to have died in the crash, official sources in Morena district told TNIE.

Both the fighter aircrafts had taken off from the Gwalior Airbase in adjoining Gwalior district and were possibly were on their way back when the mishap happened.

An IAF helicopter has reportedly already flown to the crash site to rush the two injured pilots for medical treatment.

As per the Defence Ministry sources, “The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of the two IAF aircrafts. The defence minister has enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely.” Court of enquiry has been launched to ascertain the facts behind the crash, said the sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF figther jet Crash MP Morena
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp