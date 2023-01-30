Home Nation

Centre made LIC into Loot Investment for Cronies: Congress

Coming down heavily on the government, Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the ‘Modi government changed LIC’name to ‘Loot Investment for Cronies’. 

Published: 30th January 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Congress on Sunday trained its gun on the BJP government over the report from US short seller Hindenburg research and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India’s exposure to the Adani Group.  

Coming down heavily on the government, Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the ‘Modi government changed LIC’name to ‘Loot Investment for Cronies’. 

Taking to twitter, the Congress national chief  said that LIC, the country’s largest life insurer, continues to invest money into Adani Group’s flagship unit even after LIC shares lost Rs 22,442 crore in two days after the report. 

The Congress party also questioned the ‘silence’ of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and probe agencies after LIC and the State Bank of India (SBI) lost over Rs 78,000 crore in market capitalisation of their shares  due to exposure in Adani Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Congress BJP LIC
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp