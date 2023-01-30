Centre made LIC into Loot Investment for Cronies: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress on Sunday trained its gun on the BJP government over the report from US short seller Hindenburg research and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India’s exposure to the Adani Group. Coming down heavily on the government, Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the ‘Modi government changed LIC’name to ‘Loot Investment for Cronies’. Taking to twitter, the Congress national chief said that LIC, the country’s largest life insurer, continues to invest money into Adani Group’s flagship unit even after LIC shares lost Rs 22,442 crore in two days after the report. The Congress party also questioned the ‘silence’ of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and probe agencies after LIC and the State Bank of India (SBI) lost over Rs 78,000 crore in market capitalisation of their shares due to exposure in Adani Group.