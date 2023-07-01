Ayodhya: RSS to supervise consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in sanctum sanctorum

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The consecration of Ram Lalla (child form of Lord Ram) idols in the upcoming temple on the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be in sync with a similar ceremony in around 5 lakh temples across the country on the same day.

The ceremony would take place under the supervision and guidance of a team of experienced office bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The team, which has already taken shape, meets every fortnight to review the progress of the preparations for the grand event scheduled to take place in January next year.

Sharing the details of the ceremony, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that all the followers of Sanatan Dharm should participate in the consecration ceremony in nearby temples of their respective areas.

"The arrangement for the ceremony in 5 lakh temples across the country are also being made. Local teams will be set up for the purpose," said Rai.

Rai said: "We have started the preparations for it, we are doing a regular sitting along with those who have the experience of organizing such grand events."

“We are planning to make the entire nation ‘Ram Maya’ (soak the nation in colour of Lord Ram) so that the devotees can experience the same vibe in every nook and corner of the country,” said Rai.

The trust general secretary, after a meeting of the temple construction committee headed by former IAS officer Nripendra Mishra, said that the revelries would commence 10 days ahead of the consecration ceremony.

"During the event, temples across 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and 2.5 lakh in urban areas will be organised," said Champat Rai. He added that the plan to hold the event in 5 lakh temples together was conceptualized as everyone would not be able to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. However, arrangements would be made for live streaming of the event on Doordarshan from Ayodhya.



