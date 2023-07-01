Home Nation

MP: Sanjay Khan and Shahrukh Khan walk into police station with goat to resolve ownership dispute 

Both men, in their 20s, marched to the Civil Police station with the white and brown "bakra", staking claim over it, said inspector Hatendra Nath Sharma.

Published: 01st July 2023 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

goat

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

REWA: A police station in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa city is trying to solve a rather unusual matter after two men walked in with a goat on Bakrid.

A dispute arose between Sanjay Khan and Shahrukh Khan after both claimed to be the owner of the two-year-old goat.

They sought the help of the police on Wednesday, when Bakrid was celebrated, after failing to end their disagreement.

Both men, in their 20s, then marched to the Civil Police station with the white and brown "bakra", staking claim over it, said inspector Hatendra Nath Sharma.

Sanjay said he had reared the animal but it went missing some six months ago.

Shahrukh claimed he bought the goat recently for Rs 15,000 to sacrifice it on Bakrid, the official said.

"We asked both to produce evidence to buttress their claims. The next day Sanjay and Shahrukh came with pictures of a goat that looked similar to the animal in dispute, further complicating the case," he said.

The official said they could not keep the goat in the police station as its bleating disturbed them.

"We were also finding it difficult to feed the goat. So we called the local ward corporator to strike a compromise between the two," the official said.

For now, Sanjay will keep the goat with him but both claimants have been told not to harm it in any way and they have submitted undertakings in that regard, he said.

"It appears that Sanjay lost the goat six months ago. Someone sold it to Shahrukh. You see bakras are not sold on paper so it is difficult to decide its ownership," Sharma said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Khan Shahrukh Khan Goat Bakra Madhya Pradesh Bakrid
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp